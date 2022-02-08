Onslow County man charged with murder after shooting victim dies

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been charged with felony murder after one of his roommates died from gunshot wounds she suffered when police say he shot her and one of his other roommates in late January.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says 55-year-old John McCoy II, of Hubert, was arrested Jan. 28th for two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Deputies say they responded to a home on Quail Trail outside of Hubert due to a report of two people being shot. Deputies arrived inside and found a woman with a gunshot wound and found, at a neighboring home, a man with several gunshot wounds. Deputies say McCoy was there unharmed.

We’re told both victims were brought to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for their injuries and were expected to recover. However, the woman victim, 46-year-old Bridget Stratton, died due to her injuries on Sunday. The man victim, 47-year-old Seth Morrow, is still hospitalized.

Deputies say McCoy’s charges were updated to include felony murder after Stratton’s death. They say the three were roommates.

The sheriff’s office says McCoy confronted Stratton and Morrow over a go-cart that had been damaged which resulted in a fight where McCoy then shot them both.

McCoy is jailed under no bond.

