New grocery store opening in Pitt County

New Food Pride grocery store, Grifton
New Food Pride grocery store, Grifton(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 7:35 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GRIFTON, N.C. (WITN) - An Eastern Carolina town is getting a new grocery store after going nearly three years without one.

Work is underway on a new Food Pride grocery store in downtown Grifton. The store is being built at the corner of Gordon and Queen streets, just about a block away from the town hall.

Area residents have had to drive to Ayden or Kinston for almost three years now to get groceries after flooding issues forced the Tropicana Supermarket to close in 2019.

That location was also once home to a Piggly Wiggly store which previously closed due to flooding from Hurricane Matthew in 2016. The new store is being built several blocks from any flood-prone areas.

There is no word yet on when the store will open for business.

