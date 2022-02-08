Advertisement

NCEL 02-07-2022

NCEL 02-07-2022
NCEL 02-07-22
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Copyright 2020 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Mahr appeared briefly before a judge Monday morning on two murder counts.
No bond for Havelock man charged in double murder
Two people were wounded in two different shootings Monday afternoon.
Two wounded in separate Greenville shootings just blocks apart
Hit-and-run driver dies after Duplin County crash
Authorities search for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run
Deadly police chase that began in Onslow Co. appears linked to Tennessee jail break

Latest News

NCEL 02-07-22
Powerball 02-07-22
Powerball 02-07-22
Pitt County Schools
Masks to be optional in Pitt County Schools
Golf ball
Carolina Golf Classic headed to Kinston