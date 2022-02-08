Advertisement

Nash County deputies searching for missing teenager

Aytiana Langley
Aytiana Langley(Nash County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 8, 2022
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are asking for your help in locating a missing teenager.

Aytiana Langley was last seen around 2:30 p.m. Saturday in the 6400 block of Gold Drive in Battleboro.

Nash County deputies say the 16-year-old is a 10th grader at Northern Nash High School. She has brown eyes, black “poof style” hair, is 5′8″ tall, and weighs 212 pounds.

Langley was last wearing a black bonnet with cherries, a blue sweatshirt, blue jeans, along with black and brown shoes.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts should call the Nash County Sheriff’s Office at 252-557-5460.

