Advertisement

Masks to be optional in Pitt County Schools

Pitt County Schools
Pitt County Schools(Pitt County Schools)
By Dave Jordan
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Masks will soon be optional in Pitt County Schools.

The Pitt County School Board voted Monday night to make masks optional effective February 15th.

Masks will still be required on buses as part of a federal mandate.

It was just last month that the board reinstated the mask policy.

On Monday North Carolina reported the lowest number of daily COVID cases in about six weeks.

Hospitalizations also continue to drop.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities search for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run
Chief James Radford from Polly Watson Volunteer Fire Department.
Polly Watson Fire Chief dies while on duty
Stephen Mahr appeared briefly before a judge Monday morning on two murder counts.
No bond for Havelock man charged in double murder
Hit-and-run driver dies after Duplin County crash
Two dead in crash involving motorcycle in Onslow County

Latest News

Golf ball
Carolina Golf Classic headed to Kinston
New grocery store opening in Pitt County
New grocery store opening in Pitt County
Supreme Court redistricting
North Carolina Supreme Court overturns congressional maps
Antibody treatment for immunocompromised.
Antibody treatment gives defense to immunocompromised