Masks to be optional in Pitt County Schools

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Masks will soon be optional in Pitt County Schools.

The Pitt County School Board voted Monday night to make masks optional effective February 15th.

Masks will still be required on buses as part of a federal mandate.

It was just last month that the board reinstated the mask policy.

On Monday North Carolina reported the lowest number of daily COVID cases in about six weeks.

Hospitalizations also continue to drop.

