Advertisement

Man wanted for Lenoir Co. fire that killed 8-year-old boy

Man wanted for Lenoir Co. fire that killed 8-year-old boy
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies have warrants charging a man with involuntary manslaughter after an 8-year-old died in a mobile home fire three months ago.

Qwa’Jay Briscoe was trapped in the family’s home on Water Chestnut Drive outside of Kinston early on November 21st.

Lenoir County mobile home fire
Lenoir County mobile home fire(Hannah Jeffries)

Lenoir County deputies say William Howell was the only adult in the home that night. They say Howell was intoxicated and had turned on the stove to cook food in the kitchen.

Detectives say their investigation found that Howell left the stove on and unattended, causing the home to catch fire.

Deputies are searching for Howell. If you know his whereabouts call the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office at 252-559-6118.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stephen Mahr appeared briefly before a judge Monday morning on two murder counts.
No bond for Havelock man charged in double murder
Two people were wounded in two different shootings Monday afternoon.
Two wounded in separate Greenville shootings just blocks apart
Deadly police chase that began in Onslow Co. appears linked to Tennessee jail break
Hit-and-run driver dies after Duplin County crash
Marquez Johnson
Rocky Mount man arrested in shooting death of missing Enfield man

Latest News

After fatal hit & run, victim’s father demands justice
After fatal hit & run, victim’s father demands justice
Deshunto Alson Jr. / Tykemian Dunston
Rocky Mount police arrest two men, two teens for shooting, damaging homes
Job fair held for QVC employees impacted by fire
Man wanted for Lenoir Co. fire that killed 8-year-old boy
John McCoy II
Onslow County man charged with murder after shooting victim dies