Man wanted for Lenoir Co. fire that killed 8-year-old boy

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies have warrants charging a man with involuntary manslaughter after an 8-year-old died in a mobile home fire three months ago.

Qwa’Jay Briscoe was trapped in the family’s home on Water Chestnut Drive outside of Kinston early on November 21st.

Lenoir County mobile home fire (Hannah Jeffries)

Lenoir County deputies say William Howell was the only adult in the home that night. They say Howell was intoxicated and had turned on the stove to cook food in the kitchen.

Detectives say their investigation found that Howell left the stove on and unattended, causing the home to catch fire.

Deputies are searching for Howell. If you know his whereabouts call the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office at 252-559-6118.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.