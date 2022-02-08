Advertisement

Lenoir County school board keeps mask requirement in place following vote

By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 8, 2022
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - As some school districts return to optional masks one school board is maintaining the safety measure of requiring masks.

The Lenoir County Board of Education voted 5 to 2 to continue with the mask mandate that it put in place on January 12th amid the Omicron surge.

The standard set by the board requires that there be three weeks of case numbers below 1% and community spread below “high” before the board reconsiders going optional.

