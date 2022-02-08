Lenoir County brings charges against man accused of making bomb threats

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - There are more charges against a man already accused of making false bomb threats in two Eastern Carolina counties.

Allen Hardison III has been charged by Lenoir County deputies with calling in a bomb threat to North Lenoir High School on November 16, and then to Woodington Middle School on November 22.

In both cases, Hardison was charged with a false report of mass violence on education property.

The man was arrested by Greenville police on January 28th after a chase. He was charged with making bomb threats in Greenville and Washington, as well as felony fleeing to elude arrest, and violating a domestic violence protective order.

Bond for Hardison was set at $40,000 on the Lenoir County charges.

