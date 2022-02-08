Advertisement

Job fair held today for QVC employees impacted by fire

Aerial footage of the QVC distribution center fire in Rocky Mount, N.C.
Aerial footage of the QVC distribution center fire in Rocky Mount, N.C.(WRAL/NBC)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A job fair for former QVC employees impacted by December’s deadly fire is being held Tuesday.

The hiring event is from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Greenville Convention Center. Former QVC employees can text “QVC” to 252-549-4545 to sign up. Proof of employment at the former facility is required to attend.

Almost 2,000 employees lost their jobs after a deadly fire in December forced the Rocky Mount facility to shut down.

