Job fair held today for QVC employees impacted by fire

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A job fair for former QVC employees impacted by December’s deadly fire is being held Tuesday.

The hiring event is from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Greenville Convention Center. Former QVC employees can text “QVC” to 252-549-4545 to sign up. Proof of employment at the former facility is required to attend.

Almost 2,000 employees lost their jobs after a deadly fire in December forced the Rocky Mount facility to shut down.

