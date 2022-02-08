Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Clouds slowly thin out tonight; Sunny Wednesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Clouds will slowly thin from west to east through the afternoon and evening Tuesday, but it will be a gradual process with many places remaining cloudy most of the day. Temperatures will only slowly climb to near 50 for the high. By Tuesday night and Wednesday, dry weather should win out with increased clearing.

Temps will lift to near 60 Wednesday with the increase in sunshine. Temps keep on a slow climb Thursday through Saturday. Mostly sunny skies will with us for Wednesday through Saturday with a jump on the thermometer to the upper 60s. The next rain chance arrives Sunday.

Tuesday

Cloudy skies with a slow clearing trend from west to east by the end of the day. High of 50. Wind: NW 5-10. Low 31.

Wednesday

Sunny skies. High of 60. Wind: SW 5-10.

Thursday

Sunny and pleasant. High 62. Wind: W 5-10.

Friday

Sunny and pleasant. High 63. Wind: W 5-10

