Elizabeth City State University names new police chief

Tony McMasters
Tony McMasters(Elizabeth City State University)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:13 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Elizabeth City State University now has a new chief of police.

Tony McMasters will become the university’s new police chief next Tuesday, February 15.

McMasters has worked in law enforcement fore more than 22 years, including as police chief, deputy chief, patrol commander, special investigator, director of law enforcement training and an officer. He also served his country as a U.S. Marine for six years.

The university says his decades of experience will serve the school and county well.

McMasters currently serves as Deputy Chief and Police Operations Captain at North Carolina Central University where he supervises five lieutenants and approximately 30 police and security officers.

McMasters replaces former ECSU Police Chief John Manley, who retired in October after 41 years in law enforcement.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

