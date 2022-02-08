Advertisement

Part of Dare County road closed for construction

Road work
Road work(WALB)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 9:03 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
DARE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A road on the Outer Banks is undergoing construction.

The Department of Transportation says Colington Road near the 158 Bypass and the Wright Bothers National Memorial in Kill Devil Hills is under construction.

One of two lanes will be closed to traffic Monday- Friday from 9 a.m.- 4 p.m. The work is expected to end in October of 2023, according to the DOT.

