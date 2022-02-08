Carolina Golf Classic headed to Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -A golf tournament that’s part of the LPGA’s developmental tour is headed to Kinston.

We’re told that the Kinston Country Club will host the Carolina Golf Classic, which is now in its third year.

The dates for the tournament have not yet been announced, but it has previously been held in the fall at the Forest Oaks Country Club in Greensboro.

