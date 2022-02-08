Advertisement

Carolina Golf Classic headed to Kinston

Golf ball
Golf ball(KFYR)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -A golf tournament that’s part of the LPGA’s developmental tour is headed to Kinston.

We’re told that the Kinston Country Club will host the Carolina Golf Classic, which is now in its third year.

The dates for the tournament have not yet been announced, but it has previously been held in the fall at the Forest Oaks Country Club in Greensboro.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities search for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run
Chief James Radford from Polly Watson Volunteer Fire Department.
Polly Watson Fire Chief dies while on duty
Stephen Mahr appeared briefly before a judge Monday morning on two murder counts.
No bond for Havelock man charged in double murder
Hit-and-run driver dies after Duplin County crash
Two dead in crash involving motorcycle in Onslow County

Latest News

New grocery store opening in Pitt County
New grocery store opening in Pitt County
Supreme Court redistricting
North Carolina Supreme Court overturns congressional maps
Antibody treatment for immunocompromised.
Antibody treatment gives defense to immunocompromised
Havelock intersection of Forest Hill Drive and Fleetwood Street
Neighbor says Havelock killings happened too close to home