Bertie County fire departments to receive grants

By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:38 AM EST
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - State Insurance Commissioner Mike Causey will be in the east Tuesday to award grants to several fire departments.

Causey will award 10 $5,000 checks to 10 Bertie County volunteer fire departments at the Windsor Volunteer Fire Department.

The grants are from a $500,000 donation from Blue Cross Blue Shield to help firefighters. The grants are being given to 50 fire departments that received the least amount of funding from local governments.

Officials say $250,000 will also go to mental health education and treatment programs for firefighters in our state.

