Antibody treatment gives defense to immunocompromised

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Evusheld shot sequence boosts the immune system defense against COVID-19 for immunocompromised people.

The monoclonal antibody treatment is a two-shot sequence designed to provide up to six months of defense against the omicron variant and other variants of the coronavirus.

Health experts say the shot sequence has proven to give immunocompromised patients that are asymptomatic an 80% better chance of immune defense against COVID-19

Cancer patients, people on dialysis machines for kidney failure, those who received organ transplants, and any other conditions or treatments that cause immunosuppression qualify for the treatment.

“My first vaccinations did not work because I’m on an infusion for RA,” Martha Misenheimer, who has rheumatoid arthritis and qualified for the treatment said.

Misenheimer said she has rarely left her home in the last two years for fear of infection.

“It didn’t hurt and I felt no aftereffects,” she said after she received the shots.

“Even though it gives me the 80%, it’s not 100%. So I just try to exercise caution everywhere. But I am happy to have that protection, you know, just a little bit of assurance that I have something to protect me.”

StarMed Healthcare patients seeking the treatment must have an interview with a physician before qualifying for the shot sequence.

The patient must receive two doses of Evusheld shots and spend an hour under observation after the shots are administered.

The Evusheld antibody doses are available at StarMed vaccine clinics in Jacksonville and New Bern.

