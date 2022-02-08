Advertisement

Antibody treatment gives defense to immunocompromised

Antibody treatment for immunocompromised.
Antibody treatment for immunocompromised.(Deric Rush)
By Deric Rush
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Evusheld shot sequence boosts the immune system defense against COVID-19 for immunocompromised people.

The monoclonal antibody treatment is a two-shot sequence designed to provide up to six months of defense against the omicron variant and other variants of the coronavirus.

Health experts say the shot sequence has proven to give immunocompromised patients that are asymptomatic an 80% better chance of immune defense against COVID-19

Cancer patients, people on dialysis machines for kidney failure, those who received organ transplants, and any other conditions or treatments that cause immunosuppression qualify for the treatment.

“My first vaccinations did not work because I’m on an infusion for RA,” Martha Misenheimer, who has rheumatoid arthritis and qualified for the treatment said.

Misenheimer said she has rarely left her home in the last two years for fear of infection.

“It didn’t hurt and I felt no aftereffects,” she said after she received the shots.

StarMed Healthcare patients seeking the treatment must have an interview with a physician before qualifying for the shot sequence.

The patient must receive two doses of Evusheld shots and spend an hour under observation after the shots are administered.

The Evusheld antibody doses are available at StarMed vaccine clinics in Jacksonville and New Bern.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities search for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run
Chief James Radford from Polly Watson Volunteer Fire Department.
Polly Watson Fire Chief dies while on duty
Stephen Mahr appeared briefly before a judge Monday morning on two murder counts.
No bond for Havelock man charged in double murder
Hit-and-run driver dies after Duplin County crash
Two dead in crash involving motorcycle in Onslow County

Latest News

Onslow County COVID-19 deaths
Onslow County reports 16 COVID-19 deaths in one week
North Carolina COVID-19 cases
COVID-19: New cases hit nearly 6-week low in North Carolina
Residents are furious at the nonstop blaring of horns, traffic disruption and harassment and...
Ottawa declares state of emergency as COVID protests continue
Propelled in part by the wildly contagious omicron variant, the U.S. death toll from COVID-19...
US death toll from COVID-19 pandemic passes 900,000