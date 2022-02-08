Advertisement

After fatal hit & run, victim’s father demands justice

By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - The father of a hit & run victim in Eastern Carolina is asking for the public’s help in identifying the person that killed his son.

Highway Patrol said 30-year-old Brian Steffa Jr., of New Jersey, was hit by a car on Highway 70 near Pender Street in James City early Sunday morning.

Troopers say they are looking for a gray 2010-2012 model Ford Fusion that likely has front-end damage. They are asking anyone who may have seen anything to contact authorities and businesses along the highway to check their surveillance cameras from 12:30-1:30 a.m. on Sunday to see if the accident was caught on tape.

Brian Steffa Sr. says he is heartbroken and wants justice for his son.

Steffa Jr. was in town to attend the funeral of his grandmother when he was killed.

