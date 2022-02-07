Two wounded in separate Greenville shootings just blocks apart

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were shot this afternoon at two locations just blocks from each other in one Greenville neighborhood.

Police said the shootings happened shortly after 2:00 p.m.

A police spokesman said a woman was shot in the 1100 block of Fairfax Avenue, while a man was shot in the 1200 block of West 3rd Street.

Police said they have a suspect in custody for both shootings which they believe were related and thought to stem from a domestic fight.

The two victims were taken to Vidant Medical Center with unknown injuries, according to police.

