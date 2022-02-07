Advertisement

Two wounded in separate Greenville shootings just blocks apart

Two people were wounded in two different shootings Monday afternoon.
Two people were wounded in two different shootings Monday afternoon.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Two people were shot this afternoon at two locations just blocks from each other in one Greenville neighborhood.

Police said the shootings happened shortly after 2:00 p.m.

A police spokesman said a woman was shot in the 1100 block of Fairfax Avenue, while a man was shot in the 1200 block of West 3rd Street.

Police said they have a suspect in custody for both shootings which they believe were related and thought to stem from a domestic fight.

The two victims were taken to Vidant Medical Center with unknown injuries, according to police.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief James Radford from Polly Watson Volunteer Fire Department.
Polly Watson Fire Chief dies while on duty
Authorities search for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run
Hit-and-run driver dies after Duplin County crash
Two dead in crash involving motorcycle in Onslow County
Update: Man dies from early morning Rocky Mount shooting

Latest News

Feds say Roanoke Rapids woman bilked IRS out of $1 million
Herlano Corey
Onslow County man now faces 70 total counts of child sex crimes
(1st row) Smith, Oliver (2nd row Turner, Morris
Two more people charged in Craven County drug bust
Onslow & Duplin counties getting second area code this fall