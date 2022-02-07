Two more people charged in Craven County drug bust

CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two more people from Harlowe have been charged in a Craven County drug bust that now includes meth, cocaine, and marijuana.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says Kayakenee Oliver and Kimberly Smith have joined Generic Turner and Xzavier Morris, all of Harlowe, behind bars. Here is how they were charged:

Kayakenee Oliver:

Three felony counts of trafficking heroin

Three felony counts of trafficking methamphetamine

Three felony counts trafficking in cocaine

Felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Felony maintaining a dwelling for the sale of controlled substances

Felony conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine

Felony possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substance

Kimberly Smith:

Three felony counts of trafficking heroin

Three felony counts of trafficking methamphetamine

Three felony counts trafficking in cocaine

Felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Felony maintaining a dwelling for the sale of controlled substances

Felony conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine

Felony possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substance

Xzavier Morris:

Two felony counts trafficking heroin

Felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin

Two felony counts maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of a controlled substance

Two felony counts conspiracy to traffic heroin

Two felony counts conspiracy to traffic cocaine

Two felony counts conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine

Two felony counts conspiracy to sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substance

Felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Generic Turner:

Two felony counts trafficking heroin

Felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin

Felony maintaining a vehicle for the selling of heroin

WITN reported last week that two men were under $1 million bonds after being arrested for trafficking in heroin in Craven County. Deputies say they stopped a vehicle Monday on Fontana Boulevard in Havelock. Inside they found an amount of heroin and charged Generic Turner and Xzavier Morris with heroin-related charges.

Deputies say because of the drug seizure, they executed a search warrant on a home on Miller Boulevard in Havelock two days later and found more than one pound of meth, more than 13 ounces of cocaine, nearly a quarter of an ounce of heroin, two ounces of marijuana, $3,000 in cash and two guns.

The sheriff’s office says the total street value of the drugs seized is more than $70,000.

Oliver is being held on a $2 million bond.

Deputies say Smith was on active probation at the time of her arrest and is being held on a $5 million bond.

Morris was on post-release from prison at the time of his arrest and is being held on a $5 million bond.

Turner is being held on a $1 million bond.

