Two more people charged in Craven County drug bust
CRAVEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two more people from Harlowe have been charged in a Craven County drug bust that now includes meth, cocaine, and marijuana.
The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says Kayakenee Oliver and Kimberly Smith have joined Generic Turner and Xzavier Morris, all of Harlowe, behind bars. Here is how they were charged:
Kayakenee Oliver:
- Three felony counts of trafficking heroin
- Three felony counts of trafficking methamphetamine
- Three felony counts trafficking in cocaine
- Felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Felony maintaining a dwelling for the sale of controlled substances
- Felony conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine
- Felony possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substance
Kimberly Smith:
- Three felony counts of trafficking heroin
- Three felony counts of trafficking methamphetamine
- Three felony counts trafficking in cocaine
- Felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Felony maintaining a dwelling for the sale of controlled substances
- Felony conspiracy to traffic in methamphetamine
- Felony possession with intent to sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substance
Xzavier Morris:
- Two felony counts trafficking heroin
- Felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin
- Two felony counts maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for sale of a controlled substance
- Two felony counts conspiracy to traffic heroin
- Two felony counts conspiracy to traffic cocaine
- Two felony counts conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine
- Two felony counts conspiracy to sell/deliver schedule VI controlled substance
- Felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
Generic Turner:
- Two felony counts trafficking heroin
- Felony possession with intent to manufacture/sell/deliver heroin
- Felony maintaining a vehicle for the selling of heroin
WITN reported last week that two men were under $1 million bonds after being arrested for trafficking in heroin in Craven County. Deputies say they stopped a vehicle Monday on Fontana Boulevard in Havelock. Inside they found an amount of heroin and charged Generic Turner and Xzavier Morris with heroin-related charges.
Deputies say because of the drug seizure, they executed a search warrant on a home on Miller Boulevard in Havelock two days later and found more than one pound of meth, more than 13 ounces of cocaine, nearly a quarter of an ounce of heroin, two ounces of marijuana, $3,000 in cash and two guns.
The sheriff’s office says the total street value of the drugs seized is more than $70,000.
Oliver is being held on a $2 million bond.
Deputies say Smith was on active probation at the time of her arrest and is being held on a $5 million bond.
Morris was on post-release from prison at the time of his arrest and is being held on a $5 million bond.
Turner is being held on a $1 million bond.
