Advertisement

Trial of 3 cops in Floyd killing to resume after COVID pause

(Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- The federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s rights is expected to resume after it was paused because one of the defendants tested positive for COVID-19.

The court never said which defendant had the coronavirus, but J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were in court the day the trial was stopped and Thomas Lane was not.

Federal prosecutors say the three officers deprived Floyd of his rights when they failed to give him medical aid as Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the Black man’s neck for 9 1/2 minutes while Floyd was handcuffed, facedown and gasping for air.

Kueng and Thao are also accused of failing to intervene. The trial is expected to resume Monday.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief James Radford from Polly Watson Volunteer Fire Department.
Polly Watson Fire Chief dies while on duty
Two dead in crash involving motorcycle in Onslow County
Authorities search for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run
Update: Man dies from early morning Rocky Mount shooting
Amber Alert issued for Lilliana Lemmond
Update: Missing one-year-old found

Latest News

Investigation underway after two people found dead in Havelock
Recent blaze at Winston-Salem fertilizer plant wasn’t 1st fire there
Authorities search for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run
Tom "Souperman" Quigley standing in front of hundreds of jars of soup.
Community center hosts fundraiser to help those in need