Onslow & Duplin counties getting second area code this fall

((Source: Pixabay/stock image))
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:15 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - Part of Eastern Carolina is getting a new area code sooner than expected.

As we reported last summer, the North Carolina Utilities Commission approved a new area code of 472 for the existing 910 area code.

The 472 area code will provide relief for the southeastern area of the state, including Jacksonville, Camp Lejeune, and Duplin County.

The change, however, will not require those with 910 phone numbers to change. With the overlay, people in the 910 area code will be able to keep their existing numbers while new numbers will start using the 472 area code.

The commission said in June 2021 they expected the 910 area code to run out of available numbers in two years. Now, they believe the remaining supply of new telephone numbers will be exhausted by late this year.

The utilities commission says that beginning October 7th, customers may be given a 472 number when they ask for a new service or another line.

Because of the new area code, those already in 910 will have to start dialing all 10 digits when making calls.

