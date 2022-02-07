Advertisement

Search for missing man turns to homicide investigation in Halifax County

Kelvin Richardson
Kelvin Richardson(Halifax County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a search for a missing man has turned into a homicide investigation.

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said that Kelvin Richardson, 39, of Enfield, was found dead on Sunday on Long Bridge Road off Highway 561.

Richardson was last seen Tuesday night around 10:30 by family. He was seen walking near Medoc Mountain Road and Highway 48 outside of Enfield. That’s at least six miles from where his body was found.

Anyone with any information should call the sheriff’s office at 252-583-8201 or Halifax County Crimestoppers at 252-583-4444.

