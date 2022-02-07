Deadly police chase that began in Onslow Co. appears linked to Tennessee jail break

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - It’s believed two robbery suspects who died in a high-speed chase with law enforcement this past weekend were escapees from a Tennessee jail.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office said two men held up the Speedway gas station at the intersection of Highway 172 and Highway 210 in Sneads Ferry this past Saturday night.

Investigators said the men tied up the clerk and stole his car.

Deputies said while North Topsail Beach police were talking to the clerk, the employee saw their vehicle drive by with the robbers inside.

Officers with several agencies began chasing the car which made its way through several counties including Onslow, Pender, New Hanover, and finally Brunswick County before crashing. A news release says both men died.

The Sullivan County Tennessee Sheriff’s Office said that Tobias Carr and Timothy Sarver were involved in a convenience store robbery in North Carolina and died after a multi-jurisdictional police chase.

Sullivan County said that a third inmate, Johnny Brown, is still on the run.

Tobias Carr, Timothy Sarver & Johnny Brown (Sullivan Co., TN Sheriff's Office/WECT)

The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office said the men escaped from the Sullivan County Jail on February 4th.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the chase.

