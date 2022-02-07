Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Clouds and cool weather persist for Tuesday, but no rain

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Rain has moved out of Eastern NC, but the clouds and chilly weather will continue into Tuesday. Clouds will slowly thin from west to east through the day Tuesday, but it will be a gradual process with many places remaining cloudy most of the day. Temperatures will only slowly climb to the lower 50s. By Tuesday night and Wednesday, dry weather should win out with increased clearing.

Temps will bottom out in the mid to upper 30s tonight and then lift into the low 50s Tuesday to near 60 Wednesday through Friday. Skies will be mostly cloudy Tuesday, but well inland areas will see some sunshine toward the end of the day. Mostly sunny skies return for Wednesday through Saturday.

The Rest of Monday Night

Cloudy and cold. Low of 37. Wind: NW 4-8. Rain chance: 30%.

Tuesday

Cloudy skies with a slow clearing trend from west to east by the end of the day. High of 52. Wind: NW 5-10.

Wednesday

Sunny skies. High of 60. Wind: SW 5-10.

Thursday

Sunny and pleasant. High 61. Wind: W 5-10.

