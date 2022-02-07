Advertisement

Onslow County reports 16 COVID-19 deaths in one week

By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County officials have reported 16 people have died due to COVID-19 since last Monday.

County officials say ten of those deaths have occurred since last Thursday. Of those ten, two were under the age of 65 and eight were over 65. All had underlying health conditions.

The Onslow County Health Department says the county’s total number of deaths now stands at 337.

The department says there are 1,088 active cases of COVID-19, which is down more than 2,000 since last Thursday. It reports that there are 29 clusters and outbreaks in Onslow County, one more than reported last Thursday. The county COVID-19 positivity rate is at 36.7%, which is down 5.8% since a week ago.

County officials say 75% of county residents have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, compared to 65% of the statewide population.

