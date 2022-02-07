Onslow County man now faces 70 total counts of child sex crimes

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man who deputies say confessed to child sex crimes in late January is now facing more charges.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says Herlano Corey has been charged with five additional counts of first-degree exploitation of a minor. This brings his charges to 70 total felony counts that include:

Statutory sex offense with a child 15 years or younger

Indecent liberties with a child

Statutory rape of a child by an adult

Statutory rape of a child age 15 or younger

Statutory sex offense with a child by an adult

Deputies say after being arrested on Feb. 1st, Corey was jailed under a $300,000 secured bond. His bond for the most recent charges is $3 million and $700,010, which brings his total bond to $4,000,010.

WITN reported that on Jan. 15th, Onslow County deputies said they took a report that a juvenile was having sexual relations with a 39-year-old man.

Deputies said Corey, who was a friend of the victim’s family, had sexual relations with her over a two-year period. They said Corey confessed after a search of his Ashbury Park Lane home.

Deputies anticipated more charges would be brought against Corey.

