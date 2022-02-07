Advertisement

Onslow County deputies release photos in catalytic converter thefts case

Vehicles involved in Onslow County catalytic converter theft
Vehicles involved in Onslow County catalytic converter theft(Onslow County Sheriff's Office)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:05 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding persons of interest in catalytic converter thefts.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says on Jan. 15th at about 3:13 a.m., several vehicles at Floors Galore just outside of Jacksonville had their catalytic converters stolen. Video surveillance shows two different vehicles involved in the stealing.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about this case to call their office at 910-989-4041 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities search for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run
Chief James Radford from Polly Watson Volunteer Fire Department.
Polly Watson Fire Chief dies while on duty
Hit-and-run driver dies after Duplin County crash
Two dead in crash involving motorcycle in Onslow County
Stephen Mahr appeared briefly before a judge Monday morning on two murder counts.
No bond for Havelock man charged in double murder

Latest News

Rashon Knight | Masia Griffin
One man arrested, another wanted for Rocky Mount murder
Stephanie McIntyre
North Carolina Seafood Festival executive director to step down
Deputies: Teen flown to Vidant after being shot in Martin County
Onslow County COVID-19 deaths
Onslow County reports 16 COVID-19 deaths in one week