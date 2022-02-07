Onslow County deputies release photos in catalytic converter thefts case

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Onslow County deputies are asking for the public’s help finding persons of interest in catalytic converter thefts.

The Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says on Jan. 15th at about 3:13 a.m., several vehicles at Floors Galore just outside of Jacksonville had their catalytic converters stolen. Video surveillance shows two different vehicles involved in the stealing.

Deputies are asking anyone with information about this case to call their office at 910-989-4041 or Crime Stoppers at 910-938-3273.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.