One man arrested, another wanted for Rocky Mount murder

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - Rocky Mount police say one man was arrested and another man is wanted for a fatal shooting on Sunday that police have labeled a murder.

The Rocky Mount Police Department says 26-year-old Rashon Knight was charged with first-degree murder and is being held with no bond. Masia Griffin, 23, is wanted for first-degree murder.

Police said Antoine Armstead was shot and killed at a poolroom on Madison Street Sunday. He was taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville before he died.

Anyone with information on Griffin’s whereabouts or the case overall is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411 or Twin County Crime Stoppers at 252-977-1111.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.