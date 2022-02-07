Advertisement

North Carolina Seafood Festival executive director to step down

Stephanie McIntyre
Stephanie McIntyre(North Carolina Seafood Festival)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:51 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Seafood Festival announced Monday that its executive director is stepping down after more than two decades in the role.

The festival says Stephanie McIntyre is stepping down as executive director effective Feb. 15th. The board of directors is currently reviewing applications to fill the position.

Morehead City Mayor Jerry Jones reflected on McIntyre’s service, saying: “Stephanie and the North Carolina Seafood Festival have been synonymous throughout North Carolina for many years. Her leadership has not only helped advance our festival from a local event to a statewide destination, but she also leaves a legacy of support/funding for the many local non-profit organizations that have been dependent upon the festival to help support their programs.”

2022 North Carolina Seafood Festival Chairperson Dr. Ken Riley added, “We are so grateful for Mrs. McIntyre’s leadership and contributions to the growth of the North Carolina Seafood Festival.”

McIntyre says she has made lifelong friendships and relationships in the county that will always be etched in her heart and be part of her story.

