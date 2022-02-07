Advertisement

No bond for Havelock man charged in double murder

Stephen Mahr appeared briefly before a judge Monday morning on two murder counts.
Stephen Mahr appeared briefly before a judge Monday morning on two murder counts.(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 9:19 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A judge ordered no bond for a Havelock man accused of killing two people Sunday afternoon.

Stephen Maher III, 29, of Havelock, made a brief first court appearance this morning in Craven County on two open murder counts.

Havelock police were called to the intersection of Fleetwood Street and Forest Hill Drive around 1:20 p.m. Sunday for what they first thought was a hit and run.

Investigators say they found what appears to be stab wounds on both Michael Mcilnay, 38, and Tara Shimmel, 32, both of Havelock.

Police believe the three people knew each other but have yet to release any more on a possible motive in the murders.

Maher has February 18th as his next court date.

