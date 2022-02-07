Advertisement

Jury selection beginning in Arbery death hate crimes trial

By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 8:36 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ga. (AP) -- Jury selection is beginning in the federal hate crimes trial of the three men already convicted of murdering Ahmaud Arbery.

The judge ordered the first 50 potential jurors to report Monday to the courthouse in Brunswick, Georgia.

They’ll be questioned to see if they can serve as fair and unbiased. Because of intense pretrial publicity, roughly 1,000 people across 43 Georgia counties got jury duty notices for this trial.

Greg and Travis McMichael and their neighbor, William ``Roddie’' Bryan, chased Arbery down in pickup trucks as he ran through their neighborhood. Federal prosecutors say the three white men targeted Arbery because he was Black.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief James Radford from Polly Watson Volunteer Fire Department.
Polly Watson Fire Chief dies while on duty
Authorities search for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run
Two dead in crash involving motorcycle in Onslow County
Update: Man dies from early morning Rocky Mount shooting
Hit-and-run driver dies after Duplin County crash

Latest News

Man charged in Havelock double murder
Homicide investigation underway in Goldsboro after one man is shot and killed
Trial of 3 cops in Floyd killing to resume after COVID pause
Investigation underway after two people found dead in Havelock