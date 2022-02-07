Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Rain tapers off tonight; Slow clearing Tuesday

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A weak coastal low will track along our coast through Monday evening. The rainy weather will slowly taper off from west to east overnight. Rainfall totals will likely average around 0.50″ for most areas with a little less along the coast.

Temps will lift into the low 50s Tuesday to near 60 Wednesday through Friday. Leftover cloud cover early Tuesday will melt away in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny from Wednesday through the start of the weekend.

Monday Night

Rainy evening then rain gradually ending. Low of 37. Wind: NW 5-10. Rain chance: 80%.

Tuesday

Cloudy start, sunny finish. High of 52. Wind: NW 5-10.

Wednesday

Sunny skies. High of 60. Wind: SW 5-10.

