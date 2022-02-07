Advertisement

Phillip’s First Alert Forecast: Rain tapers off tonight; Slow clearing Tuesday

With increased sunshine, it will get warmer for the 2nd half of the week
First Alert Forecast for Monday, February 7th Noon
By Phillip Williams
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 6:59 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A weak coastal low will track along our coast through Monday evening. The rainy weather will slowly taper off from west to east overnight. Rainfall totals will likely average around 0.50″ for most areas with a little less along the coast.

Temps will lift into the low 50s Tuesday to near 60 Wednesday through Friday. Leftover cloud cover early Tuesday will melt away in the afternoon. Skies will be mostly sunny from Wednesday through the start of the weekend.

Monday Night

Rainy evening then rain gradually ending. Low of 37. Wind: NW 5-10. Rain chance: 80%.

Tuesday

Cloudy start, sunny finish. High of 52. Wind: NW 5-10.

Wednesday

Sunny skies. High of 60. Wind: SW 5-10.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities search for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run
Chief James Radford from Polly Watson Volunteer Fire Department.
Polly Watson Fire Chief dies while on duty
Hit-and-run driver dies after Duplin County crash
Two dead in crash involving motorcycle in Onslow County
Stephen Mahr appeared briefly before a judge Monday morning on two murder counts.
No bond for Havelock man charged in double murder

Latest News

Stephanie McIntyre
North Carolina Seafood Festival executive director to step down
Onslow County COVID-19 deaths
Onslow County reports 16 COVID-19 deaths in one week
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users
Billions of people are interconnected on social media
Locked Out: Losing access to social media accounts can mean big headaches for users