Advertisement

Investigation underway after two people found dead in Havelock

(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 7:03 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - The Havelock Police Dept. is investigating after two people were found dead in Havelock on Sunday.

Officers came to the corner of Fleetwood Street and Forest Hill Drive at 1:20 p.m. Sunday, where they found a white man and woman lying on the ground. They were pronounced dead by EMS.

An eyewitness told officers a white man was seen getting into a pickup truck and driving away from the scene, Havelock Police said.

When officers were investigating, two men approached the crime scene and talked to the officers. Havelock Police said one of them is believed to be the person the eyewitness saw driving away from the crime scene earlier.

Both men are at the department for questioning.

The District Attorney and SBI have been called to assist with the homicide investigation and crime scene.

Police said there’s no threat to the public and it’s believed to be an isolated incident, with no charges filed at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and names were not released, citing next of kin notification.

If anyone has information about this homicide investigation, they’re asked to contact Havelock Police.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief James Radford from Polly Watson Volunteer Fire Department.
Polly Watson Fire Chief dies while on duty
(Left to right): Raquan Turnage, Anita Turnage of Grimesland.
Mother, son arrested after authorities seize drugs, guns and cash
Two dead in crash involving motorcycle in Onslow County
Greenville Conley graduate Johnson suspended indefinitely by ECU football team
Greenville neighborhood reports receiving mail on time after WITN report

Latest News

Hit-and-run driver dies after Duplin County crash
Polly Watson Fire Chief dies while on duty
Man dies from early morning Rocky Mount shooting
Man faces multiple charges for involvement in two robberies