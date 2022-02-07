Investigation underway after two people found dead in Havelock

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - The Havelock Police Dept. is investigating after two people were found dead in Havelock on Sunday.

Officers came to the corner of Fleetwood Street and Forest Hill Drive at 1:20 p.m. Sunday, where they found a white man and woman lying on the ground. They were pronounced dead by EMS.

An eyewitness told officers a white man was seen getting into a pickup truck and driving away from the scene, Havelock Police said.

When officers were investigating, two men approached the crime scene and talked to the officers. Havelock Police said one of them is believed to be the person the eyewitness saw driving away from the crime scene earlier.

Both men are at the department for questioning.

The District Attorney and SBI have been called to assist with the homicide investigation and crime scene.

Police said there’s no threat to the public and it’s believed to be an isolated incident, with no charges filed at this time.

The investigation is ongoing and names were not released, citing next of kin notification.

If anyone has information about this homicide investigation, they’re asked to contact Havelock Police.

