Homicide investigation underway in Goldsboro after one man is shot and killed

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Goldsboro Police say one man is dead and another is in custody for murder after a shooting takes place on Sunday.

Police say officials were dispatched to the 600 block of Bizzell Court for a shooting just after 5:00 p.m.

When officers arrived, say they found 34-year-old James Michael Smoot, of Goldsboro, who was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was later pronounced dead by Wayne County EMS shortly after their arrival.

Nearly an hour later, 19-year-old David Sykell Green, of Goldsboro, was taken into custody in the 800 block of Orchard street by members of Goldsboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division and Patrol Division.

Green is charged with one count of First Degree and is held without bond pending his first court appearance, which is scheduled for Monday at 1:30 p.m.

An investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.