Hit-and-run driver dies after Duplin County crash

DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A man believed to be involved in hit-and-run in Duplin County died after another crash on Saturday.

The Highway Patrol said it happened on US 117 near John Deere Road and the town of Rose Hill when Jose Carmen Sanchez Gonzalez, 43, of Rose Hill, hit a car head-on.

Gonzalez is believed to have first been involved in another crash at a restaurant parking lot before he left the scene and then rear-ended another car after he drove away.

Gonzalez then hit a third car head-on and died. The driver of that car, who was identified as Dominique Evans, of Teachey, was taken to the hospital where she’s in “critical, but stable condition.” Evans was driving a 2008 Honda Accord, according to HP.

The Highway Patrol said Gonzalez was driving a 2005 Nissan Altima.

The Highway Patrol said the crash is under investigation but confirmed alcohol was involved.

