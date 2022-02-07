Police charge Havelock man in Atlantic Beach shooting that wounded one

HAVELOCK, N.C. (WITN) - A man is in the hospital after being shot in one coastal town Sunday evening.

Atlantic Beach police said that Christopher McCamy, 24, of Havelock, turned himself in to Havelock police for the shooting of Travis Soule, 36, of Saybrook, Connecticut.

Officers were called to New Bern Street in Atlantic Beach just before 8:00 and found Soule in an upstairs apartment with a gunshot wound to the chest and the arm.

Soule was taken to Carteret Health Care before being taken to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.

Investigators are still looking into a motive but said McCamy was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, going armed to the terror of the public, and discharge a weapon into an occupied property.

He’s being held on a $75,000 secured bond in the Carteret County Jail.

