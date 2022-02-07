Advertisement

Gas prices spike to highest levels since 2014

According to Gasbuddy, the current national average for a gallon of gas is 12.3 cents more than...
By Debra Dolan
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 2:03 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(Gray News) – The average cost of gas has surged to $3.42 across the United States, according to GasBuddy.

Gas prices haven’t been this high since 2014.

AAA says winter weather and geopolitical tensions are contributing to higher oil prices. There are also concerns Russia will withhold crude oil from the global market as a reaction to potential western sanctions.

“This shows how events on the other side of the globe can have a noticeable impact right here in the U.S,” said Andrew Gross, AAA spokesperson. “And unfortunately for drivers, they are reminded of this by higher prices at the pump.”

According to Gasbuddy, the current national average for a gallon of gas is 12.3 cents more than a month ago and 97.5 cents more than a year ago.

Fuel is the most expensive in California, Hawaii, Washington, Oregon, Nevada, Alaska and Arizona, according to AAA.

