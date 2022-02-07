Advertisement

Feds say Roanoke Rapids woman bilked IRS out of $1 million

(Gray News, file)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 3:29 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - A Roanoke Rapids woman was sentenced to prison Monday for preparing and filing false and fraudulent income tax returns for others.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Makita Boone was sentenced to two years and six months in prison, a one-year term of supervised release, and $818,650 in restitution for aiding and assisting the preparation and presentation of a false federal income tax return. Boone pled guilty to the charge on Nov. 2nd, 2021.

Federal prosecutors say that according to court documents, Boone prepared and filed false and fraudulent federal income tax returns for other people through Renee’s Tax Pros, a business that she owned and operated at locations in Roanoke Rapids and Enfield.

Prosecutors say Boone prepared over 200 false tax returns for her business’ customers between about 2015 and 2019 that reported fraudulent W-2 wages for the purpose of maximizing the earned income tax credit and inflating the tax refund amount.

They believe the intended tax loss due to the scheme was more than $1 million.

More information on this case can be found here.

