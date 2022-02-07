DO YOU KNOW ME? Greenville police say man cashed fraudulent check worth thousands

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Greenville police are searching for a man they say went to different banks trying to cash a fraudulent business check for several thousand dollars.

The Greenville Police Department says the man they are looking for went to different branches of the United Bank in Greenville on Jan. 25th and was able to cash the fraudulent check at one of the locations. Police believe he used a fake ID to do so.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Greenville Police Department’s Property/Financial Crimes Division at 252-329-4321.

