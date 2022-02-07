Advertisement

Deputies: Teen flown to Vidant after being shot in Martin County

(WILX)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 4:29 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a teenager was shot in the early morning hours of Sunday.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says at about 4:30 a.m., deputies responded to 8000 Prison Camp Road, south of Robersonville, due to a person being shot.

Deputies say when they arrived, the 17-year-old victim was brought to Martin General and then flown to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for treatment. They say no further identifying information on the teen will be given.

The sheriff’s office says investigators collected evidence and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 252-789-4500, Martin County Crime Stoppers at 252-792-8800, or Martin Central Communications at 252-789-4555.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Authorities search for vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run
Chief James Radford from Polly Watson Volunteer Fire Department.
Polly Watson Fire Chief dies while on duty
Hit-and-run driver dies after Duplin County crash
Two dead in crash involving motorcycle in Onslow County
Stephen Mahr appeared briefly before a judge Monday morning on two murder counts.
No bond for Havelock man charged in double murder

Latest News

Rashon Knight | Masia Griffin
One man arrested, another wanted for Rocky Mount murder
Stephanie McIntyre
North Carolina Seafood Festival executive director to step down
Vehicles involved in Onslow County catalytic converter theft
Onslow County deputies release photos in catalytic converter thefts case
Onslow County COVID-19 deaths
Onslow County reports 16 COVID-19 deaths in one week