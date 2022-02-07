Deputies: Teen flown to Vidant after being shot in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say a teenager was shot in the early morning hours of Sunday.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says at about 4:30 a.m., deputies responded to 8000 Prison Camp Road, south of Robersonville, due to a person being shot.

Deputies say when they arrived, the 17-year-old victim was brought to Martin General and then flown to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for treatment. They say no further identifying information on the teen will be given.

The sheriff’s office says investigators collected evidence and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call the Martin County Sheriff’s Office at 252-789-4500, Martin County Crime Stoppers at 252-792-8800, or Martin Central Communications at 252-789-4555.

