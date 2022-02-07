Advertisement

COVID-19: New cases hit nearly 6-week low in North Carolina

North Carolina COVID-19 cases.(MGN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 12:48 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RALEIGH N.C. (WITN) - Signs that the omicron surge is declining continue to show up with new numbers out today from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services.

DHHS reported Monday afternoon that new cases stood at 4,727, down from Friday’s figure of 12,385.

Today’s number is the lowest new case count since December 28th when it stood at 3,698.

The number of people in the hospital continues to drop, as well. DHHS said there are currently 4,032 hospitalizations, the 11th straight day it has declined.

DHHS said the percentage of tests that come back positive was 19.3%, up slightly from the day before.

