American Red Cross hosting blood drive to help fill critical need

The American Red Cross is asking for donors to help recover from its worst blood shortage in more than a decade.
WITN blood drive feb 9
WITN blood drive feb 9(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 7, 2022 at 10:54 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The American Red Cross is asking for donors to help recover from its worst blood shortage in more than a decade.

Preregistration is now open for the Feb. 9 blood drive in Greenville.

Since the Red Cross issued its first-ever blood crisis alert, severe winter weather has further complicated efforts to rebuild the blood supply. Hundreds of blood drives have been canceled across the country due to winter storms in January, forcing about 6,500 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected. Here in North Carolina, 54 blood drives have been canceled, resulting in about 1,480 donations uncollected due to recent storms.

You can register to donate by clicking here. All donors will receive a $10 Amazon gift card via email.

The blood drive will run from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Feb. 9 at 700 Cromwell Drive in Greenville.

