WILSON, N.C. (WITN) - The Wilson Police Dept. is investigating after a man was shot and killed in Wilson on Sunday.

Officers came to the 4200 block of Thistle Dr. after 3 a.m. and found Troy Lofton, 31, of Wilson, dead.

Police said this is still an active investigation and ask anyone with information on the shooting to contact the department.

