Varner sinks long putt on 18th to win Saudi International

(WITN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 5:36 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
KING ABDULLAH ECONOMIC CITY, Saudi Arabia (AP) - Overnight leader Harold Varner III has eagled the par-5 last when he sank a long putt to overtake clubhouse leader Bubba Watson and win the Saudi International in dramatic fashion on Sunday.

The 31-year-old American shot a 1-under 69 in his final round at Royal Greens Golf and Country Club to finish on a total of 13 under, one better than Watson who earlier finished his round with a birdie-eagle combination that put him in the lead.

Adri Arnaus shot a 1 over 71 to finish three shots off the lead in third ahead of Steve Lewton and Cameron Smith another shot back in joint fourth.

