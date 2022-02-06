Advertisement

Two dead in crash involving motorcycle in Onslow County

Feb. 5, 2022
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Two people are dead following a crash involving a motorcycle Friday in Onslow County.

Trooper Sean Spring said the crash happened on Belgrade-Swansboro Road and Swansboro Loop Road Friday afternoon when a motorcycle and car crashed.

The motorcyclist was identified as Joshua Ward, 31, and the two people in the car were Rudolph and Geraldine Beckles.

Rudolph Beckles was killed in the crash. Geraldine Beckles was the driver of the car, the Highway Patrol said.

The investigation is still ongoing.

