GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Silver Alert was issued on Saturday for a woman who’s missing from Greenville.

Tina Condon, 33, was last seen at 3005 Mulberry Lane Apt. A in Greenville.

She’s described as 4′ 11″ with brown, medium hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Condon is asked to contact Officer Haskins at Greenville Police.

