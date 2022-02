GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A Silver Alert was issued for a 78-year-old man missing from Greenville.

Winston Pruitt, 78, was last seen at 632 S Memorial Dr. in Greenville wearing a blue shirt under a blue/green sweater, jeans and tennis shoes, according to Greenville Police.

Anyone with information should call Ofc. J Umphlet at 252-329-4300.

