Polly Watson Fire Chief dies while on duty

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Chief James Radford from the Polly Watson Volunteer Fire Department died on Saturday while responding to a call in Wilson County.

The Wayne County Fire Marshall’s Office said Radford was dispatched at 1:06 p.m. to assist on a call in Wilson County and responded to the fire station and when he arrived, he suffered an apparent medical emergency and crashed into a parked car at the fire station’s parking lot.

“Firefighters at the station quickly gained access to Chief Radford’s vehicle and began rendering aid,” the county said.

Radford was taken to Wayne UNC Hospital, where he died Saturday evening, surrounded by his family.

Radford was also a volunteer with the Fremont Volunteer Fire Department.

Wayne County said the North Carolina Office of State Fire Marshal and the North Carolina Fallen Firefighters Foundation will be notified to assist the family and the department.

Funeral services are pending and will be released at a later date.

