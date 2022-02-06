Advertisement

Polly Watson Fire Chief dies while on duty

Polly Watson Volunteer Fire Department is located on NC 581 in Wayne County, according to the...
Polly Watson Volunteer Fire Department is located on NC 581 in Wayne County, according to the Wilson County Government website.(Wilson County Government)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Chief James Radford from the Polly Watson Volunteer Fire Department died on Saturday while responding to a call in Wilson County.

The Wayne County Fire Marshall’s Office said Radford was dispatched at 1:06 p.m. to assist on a call in Wilson County and responded to the fire station and when he arrived, he suffered an apparent medical emergency and crashed into a parked car at the fire station’s parking lot.

“Firefighters at the station quickly gained access to Chief Radford’s vehicle and began rendering aid,” the county said.

Radford was taken to Wayne UNC Hospital, where he died Saturday evening, surrounded by his family.

Radford was also a volunteer with the Fremont Volunteer Fire Department.

Wayne County said the North Carolina Office of State Fire Marshal and the North Carolina Fallen Firefighters Foundation will be notified to assist the family and the department.

Funeral services are pending and will be released at a later date.

Copyright 2022 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Greenville Conley graduate Johnson suspended indefinitely by ECU football team
Correctional Officer Helen Smith suffered a medical emergency after she responded to “an...
Officer dies after medical emergency at Pasquotank Correctional Institution
Pitt County D.S.S is housed within the Pitt County Government building.
Pitt Co. D.S.S. interim director retracts “on its way out” statement about pandemic
Anthony Dawson
La Grange man gets 45 years in federal pen for violent carjacking of 83-year-old man
Freedom Morris
Wendy’s employee wanted for shooting that wounded customer caught in Connecticut

Latest News

ONWASA
ONWASA to conduct leak repair Sunday
A Silver Alert has been issued for Tina Condon, who's missing from Greenville.
Silver Alert issued for woman missing from Greenville
Two dead in crash involving motorcycle in Onslow County
Winston Pruitt, 78, was last seen at 632 S Memorial Dr. in Greenville.
Silver Alert issued for man missing from Greenville