Advertisement

PHOTOS: Nearly 20 people rescued from ice floe on Lake Erie

Caption
By Avery Williams and Andrew McMunn
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CATAWBA ISLAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - The United States Coast Guard confirmed that 18 people were rescued Sunday after becoming trapped on a piece of ice that broke away on Lake Erie near Catawba Island.

Coast Guard crews rescued 11 of those people, WOIO reported. The seven other people were saved by a good Samaritan, officials said.

No injuries were reported, officials said, and Ottawa County EMS is evaluating the group at Catawba State Park.

According to the Coast Guard, an ice floe broke away while people were snowmobiling.

Officials said the rescue operation began around 1 p.m. and concluded around 3:40 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief James Radford from Polly Watson Volunteer Fire Department.
Polly Watson Fire Chief dies while on duty
(Left to right): Raquan Turnage, Anita Turnage of Grimesland.
Mother, son arrested after authorities seize drugs, guns and cash
Two dead in crash involving motorcycle in Onslow County
Greenville Conley graduate Johnson suspended indefinitely by ECU football team
Greenville neighborhood reports receiving mail on time after WITN report

Latest News

Hit-and-run driver dies after Duplin County crash
Investigation underway after two people found dead in Havelock
Polly Watson Fire Chief dies while on duty
Man dies from early morning Rocky Mount shooting
Man faces multiple charges for involvement in two robberies