Man faces multiple charges for involvement in two robberies

GREEEN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A Walstonburg man is behind bars for his involvement in two separate robberies.

According to Sheriff Lemmie Smith, 37-year-old Quinton Jones is currently at the Greene county detention center for his part in two home robberies.

Friday at 8:00 p.m. the sheriffs office received a report that a home had been broken into on Washington Branch Church road.

At the residence a victim was assaulted, robbed and taken to the hospital. The victim was later released with minor injuries.

Officials say another robbery was reported on Washington Branch Church Road at 5:00 p.m. Saturday. In this robbery, the suspect demanded money, was given money and then came back demanding more.

The suspects in both cases matched and warrants were obtained.

Jones was charged with first degree burglary, two counts of common law robbery, obtaining property by false pretenses, and second degree kidnapping.

He is currently at the Greene county detention center on a $100,000 secured bond.

