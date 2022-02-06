Advertisement

Man in critical condition following early morning shooting

By WITN Web Team
Published: Feb. 6, 2022 at 9:20 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) -A man is at the hospital in critical condition after he was shot in Rocky Mount early Sunday morning.

According to officials, they went out to the 400th block of Madison Street around 4:00 a.m. Sunday.

The police department was alerted by ShotSpotter, which is a system activated by the sound of gunfire.

When officers got there, they found a 33-year-old man lying the the roadway suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was taken to UNC Nash Healthcare and is currently in critical condition.

Police say his name will not be released until the family is notified.

The Rocky Mount police department and Evidence Techs are investigating events before the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Rocky Mount Police Department at 252-972-1411.

